Police in Gatineau looking for 2 suspects after alleged home invasion

Police in Gatineau are looking for two suspects after a 41-year-old man was injured in an alleged home invasion on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in an apartment building on Fournier Boulevard in Hull just before 6 p.m., according to a police spokesperson.

The victim told officers that two men broke in and attacked him, police said.

No weapon was used in the attack and the man sustained only minor injuries.

Police said the suspects then fled without taking any items from the apartment.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his thirties, police said. The second is described as a white man in his forties, approximately five feet eight inches tall with a short, grey beard.