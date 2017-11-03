A minor hockey coach in Gatineau has been fired after police charged him with sex offences in relation to a reported incident involving a youth during the summer.

Police charged Cody Lagacé on Oct. 27 with one count each of luring, sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material. Lagacé was head coach of the Juvénile D1 hockey team at l'École polyvalentede Nicolas-Gatineau, a school specializing in sports.

Const. Andrée East of the Gatineau Police Service did not release many details about the investigation, but said the complainant is not someone who was coached by Lagacé. Police have only been approached by one complainant during their investigation into an alleged incident on July 1, according to East.

Lagacé has been released on bail with conditions, including avoiding contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The accused worked at l'École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau, a school specializing in sports. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Alain Sanscartier, the school's director of hockey operations, confirmed to Radio-Canada on Friday that Lagacé had been fired.

"Mr. Lagacé was a contract instructor on the ice and he was fired as soon as the school was notified by the school board about the allegations," Sanscartier said in French.

Concerned mother

One mother who spoke to CBC News said she was shocked to learn about the charges. She spoke to CBC on the condition that her name not be published in order to protect the identity of her son.

"He has coached my son for the past two years at the high school. Of course it worried me," the mother said.

"I asked my son about [Lagacé]. We are both very surprised and shocked about this news. The coach is known as such a nice, community-oriented young man."