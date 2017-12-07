A Gatineau hockey coach is facing numerous charges following a police investigation into allegations of sex crimes involving minors.

L'Intrépide de Gatineau coach Gabriel Paquin, 20, was arrested Thursday, according to Gatineau police. He's charged with luring, incitement to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said they received three separate complaints about Paquin, and said the alleged offences occurred over a period of more than a year while he was working as a coach.

Police believe there could be more victims, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Midget AAA team Paquin worked for suspended him when the allegations came to light.

Neither Hockey Outaouais nor Hockey Quebec are commenting on Paquin's arrest, or the allegations against him.

Paquin appeared in court Thursday.