An arrest has been made after a hit and run involving a cyclist in Gatineau early Tuesday morning.

A 41-year-old cyclist was struck from behind by a motorist at about 2:15 a.m., at the intersection of Boulevard Maloney Ouest and rue Main.

The motorist, who was heading east at the time, then fled the scene, Gatineau police said.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs and lower body.

Later Tuesday morning, police said an arrest had been made. It was unclear if the suspect surrendered to police or was apprehended.

Maloney Boulevard is closed to traffic eastbound at rue Main and westbound at rue Oak. Detours are in place.