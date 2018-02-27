Protesters greeted Quebec's health minister as he visited the Outaouais Tuesday to announce more funding for health services in the region.

Gaétan Barrette announced nearly $1 million for endoscopy funding at the Pontiac Hospital, followed by an announcement of more money for maternity beds at the Gatineau Hospital.

Protestor demanding better pay for health sector workers and upset by what they see as an overburdened health-care system awaited Barrette at both locations.

Hospitals in the region have been dealing with severe overcrowding over the last few months.

Barrette said the challenge in Quebec right now is finding the right people to fill employment gaps.

"There is an issue about manpower in the Outaouais and elsewhere in Quebec," he said. "We are very close to full employment, and this has a consequence across the province in each and every field in society, including health care."