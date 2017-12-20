Michel Papineau was barely able to save his Pointe Gatineau home after being hit by two separate floods earlier this year, once in April and again in May.

He said he's better off than most — his house was saved, but he's still fighting for help from the province to repair his damaged basement.

"The process by which they work, the request for damages by the victims is absolutely, horribly slow," he said during an interview with CBC's Ottawa Morning.

Public meeting in Quebec City

Yesterday, Papineau and his wife had the chance to bring their concerns to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux during a public meeting in Quebec City.

"We really felt the weight of having to express all of the questions that folks had, or shared with us," he said.

During the meeting, Papineau said he was told that the province's mandate in Gatineau after the floods only included a search and rescue response — a measure he said was inadequate.

He said he was skeptical about whether his concerns would be heard, but said that officials seemed to empathize with his predicament.

"They all understood because they all have victims in their ridings," he said. "They all wanted to do something."

Flood victims frustrated

A poll commissioned by Quebec's public security ministry found the majority of flood victims are dissatisfied with the provincial flood assistance program. More than a third of the 6000 claims submitted by homeowners are still being processed.

In order for a claim to be processed, an official inspection has to be done, Papineau said. Some people in Gatineau are still waiting for that inspection more than seven months after the damage to their homes occurred, he said.

'The longer the process is, the tougher it is on people.' - Michel Papineau, Pointe-Gatineau resident

​As for his own home, Papineau said he's had a visit from an inspector, but still hasn't gotten the green light to go ahead with repairs. He said he'd be surprised if the damage is repaired before next fall.

The province is currently putting together an action plan to shorten delays and make it easier for flood victims to file claims, Coiteux said. That plan is expected to be announced in the coming months, but Papineau said many Gatineau residents need help now.

"I've got neighbours who've had heart attacks, neighbours who've had depression," he said. "The longer the process is, the tougher it is on the people."