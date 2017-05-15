Sinking floodwaters are letting the City of Gatineau focus on taking away sandbags, garbage and previously-submerged vehicles from flooded areas.

The city says water levels at four points along the waterfront continue to drop from their peak May 8, approaching the normal high water mark for this time of year.

Niveaux d'eau à #Gatineau : l'eau continue de baisser dans les tous les secteurs de la Ville. #inondations #inondations2017Quebec pic.twitter.com/qCt9jTOTWw — @ville_gatineau

The water levels at Britannia Beach in Ottawa are also going down as of Monday morning, according to the Quebec ministry of public safety.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says heavily flooded areas should continue to see water levels decline this week to the point they could be free of high water in a week.

More waste pickup

The City of Gatineau has set up a special waste collection day for damaged goods or construction materials on Tuesday for areas that are no longer flooded and have been looked over by city workers.

It's asking people to keep those materials separate from sandbags and household waste and keep it on their property, not on the street or sidewalk.

For the next two weeks, people in flood-affected areas won't be limited to six items at the curb on their regular garbage collection day.

There are also seven waste containers set up for people to dump their flood waste.

In Ottawa, garbage is being collected daily in flooded areas. Recycling and compost collection stays on its regular schedule.

Sandbag collections planned

Both cities are asking people to keep sandbags on their properties until further notice.

The city said the military picked up 22,000 sandbags on Sunday from its streets.

The City of Gatineau says this is how people who's set up sandbags to stop flooding should now set them up for pickup. (City of Gatineau)

It's organizing a volunteer, city-wide sandbag clean-up this coming Saturday and Sunday, with gathering points at four city arenas at 7:30 a.m. both days.

In Clarence-Rockland, crews are starting sandbag collection today.

Also leaving Gatineau streets — some of the submerged vehicles, such as this grey car on Rue Saint-Louis in Pointe-Gatineau.