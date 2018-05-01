Risk of flooding along Aylmer shore, City of Gatineau says

The City of Gatineau is offering Aylmer residents sandbags today as rising water levels could lead to minor flooding in the west-end neighbourhood.

While predicted water levels are far short of what they were during last year's major flooding across the National Capital Region, the city says the minor flooding threshold could be reached Tuesday evening.

The water level on the Ottawa River at the closest observation point — in Ottawa, at Britannia Park — was at 59.26 metres above sea level late Tuesday morning. There is a risk of flooding once the water level climbs another 16 centimetres.

The river at Britannia Park hit a high-water mark of 60.44 metres last year.

The City of Gatineau says Aylmer residents can get sandbags in Louis-Roy Park in advance of possible flooding Tuesday evening. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Chemin Fraser the priority

Twenty-seven residences on chemin Fraser are considered the priority, the city said in a news release.

Affected residents in the Aylmer sector who can show proof of residence can get sandbags in Louis-Roy Park, located at the intersection of rue du Minervois and rue Louis-Roy.

The City of Gatineau said water levels remain low in other sectors of the city, adding that staff are monitoring the situation.