Risk of flooding low, Gatineau mayor reassures residents

The mayor of Gatineau is reassuring nervous residents that a repeat of last year's destructive spring flooding is unlikely, but warns guarding against future disasters could cost "billions."

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said Wednesday river levels are well below normal for this time of year, and there are signs the region will escape the flooding that devastated some neighbourhoods last spring.

"Last year we experienced the worst catastrophe in the history of this city," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "What we went through last year, it was absolutely not normal."

Nevertheless, the city is preparing to spend "billions" of dollars to guard against a similar disaster, he said.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin speaks to reporters Wednesday following the release of an independent report card on the city's handling of last spring's historic flooding. (CBC, Amanda Pfeffer)

An external analysis of Gatineau's response to last year's flood, released Tuesday, made 17 recommendations.

Pedneaud-Jobin said the city has already responded to more than half the items on the list, including:

Emergency training for more than 100 city employees and volunteers.

Emergency management training for elected officials.

Meetings with residents in affected areas

An improved volunteer management plan.

180,000 sand bags at the ready.

Updated flood mapping.

Sandbags often ran out during last year's flooding. Now Gatineau has 180,000 empty bags at the ready. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The city, in cooperation with Quebec's Ministry of Public Security, has also installed better flood monitoring equipment.

Pedneaud-Jobin said even though last year's flood was historic, climate change could mean more frequent flooding.

"All of our infrastructures will have to change," he said

The flooding last May forced more than 1,000 Gatineau residents from their homes.

'Billions' in new costs

Pedneaud-Jobin said current standards for everything from building codes to the width of sewer pipes will have to be updated, and that will have an enormous cost.

"If all the pipes in all the streets in Gatineau have to change it could cost a lot of money," he said. "If all our [sewage and water] plants have to be protected in a special way, we're talking billions. We'll have to figure out where the priorities are and we'll need help from the other governments to find out what those new norms will be."

Meanwhile Gatineau continues to recover from last year's flooding.