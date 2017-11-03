People in 12 Outaouais communities who suffered flood damage as a result of recent heavy rains and high winds will be able to apply for help from the provincial government.

The government announced Friday that flood victims can apply under the General Assistance Program, the same program that helped people who were flooded earlier in the spring.

A rainstorm in the National Capital Region on Oct. 29 and 30 dumped a month's worth of rain on the region in two days and appeared to hit the Outaouais region the hardest.

Nearly a dozen roads were closed, thousand of people were left without power and one municipality, La Peche, Que., declared a state of emergency.

Both the Red Cross and the organisation régionale de la sécurité civile (ORSC), which brings together several ministries and their partners, are working to help flood victims.

Those victims who need financial assistance can call the province at 1-888-643-2433.