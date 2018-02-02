​Gatineau police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2018 after a woman in her 50s was found dead Tuesday.

Police had been treating the woman's death as suspicious, but said Thursday autopsy results confirm the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Officers are still investigating at 222 rue Napoléon-Groulx, east of the city's core near Maloney and Labrosse boulevards.

Sources told Radio-Canada the victim's brother phoned police and asked them to do a wellness check after not hearing from his sister for two days.

As the investigation is ongoing, police are releasing no further details.