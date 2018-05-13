Gatineau firefighters battle two blazes Saturday night

Gatineau fire crews were busy Saturday night with two fires causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Gatineau's fire department first responded to a fire in a house garage at 177 Ganymède St. at around 7 p.m.

Nearby buildings were evacuated when fire crews first arrived as the flames were threatening to spread.

The heat from the flames damaged six houses, three sheds and a wooden fence, causing an estimated $80,000 in damage.

The fire department said the fire started in a deep fryer.

Fire crews were later called to a fire on de Lanoraie Street just before midnight. (Radio-Canada)

Firefighters were later called to blaze at a commercial building on 321 de Lanoraie St., just before midnight.

When fire crews arrived flames and smoke were visible from the building's exterior, and the second floor of the building had partially collapsed.

The fire took nearly two hours to control and caused an estimated $87,000 in damage. The department is currently investigating the cause.

No one was injured in either fire.