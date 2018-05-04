Outdated gear failing Gatineau firefighters, union says

The union representing Gatineau firefighters says some of the protective clothing its members are provided isn't keeping them safe from harmful contaminants.

The Association des pompiers et pompiè​res de Gatineau has filed a complaint with Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) claiming the replacement clothing its members wear when their primary personal protective clothing is sent for cleaning is inadequate.

"Firefighters want to save lives, but we also have to save ours," said Mathieu Jolicoeur, who sits on the union's health and safety committee. "It doesn't cost much. We just need a little motivation from the employer."

According to the union, one-third of the replacement clothing has exceeded the 10-year best-before date recommended by both the manufacturer and the U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

"I think we should go with the best practices and not try to downsize everything and say, 'It's not that bad,'" Jolicoeur said.

No clear rules

In Quebec, neither the Occupational Health and Safety Act nor the Commission des normes, de l'équité,

de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) have set clear rules about the lifespan of protective clothing but the CNESST states that as a general rule, the recommendations of manufacturers should be applied.

"These are recommendations," said André Bonneau, the director of the Gatineau's fire department, (SSGI) speaking to Radio-Canada.

"The majority of our outfits are inside 10 years. Some of them have a longer lifespan, but they are checked annually by a specialized company".

In a few days, the city of Gatineau will adopt new decontamination measures for firefighters, which will consist of brushing and rinsing personal protective clothing at the scene of a fire. The city of Ottawa has already adopted this practice.

Mathieu Jolicoeur, vice-chair of the union's health and safety committee, says firefighters need new protective clothing to ensure their safety. (Radio-Canada/Michel Aspirot) "We actually put down on the table the standing operating procedures of Ottawa," said Jolicoeur. "We want to do the same thing. We're not reinventing the wheel."

Contaminated gear bagged

Contaminated gear must be bagged and firefighters must shower within one hour of all working fires.

Studies have shown exposure to hazardous chemicals found in smoke leaves firefighters with an increased risk of cancers and other serious illnesses compared to the general population. In 2017, a team of researchers at the University of Ottawa, working with Health Canada, the University of Toronto and the Institut national de santé publique du Québec found firefighters do absorb harmful chemicals through their skin.

A joint committee was set up with the aim of proposing measures to improve the safety of Gatineau firefighters, and is expected to submit its report next month.

One option would be to purchase a second set of personal protective clothing for firefighters. At a cost of about $2,000, this could represent an additional $600,000 to $700,000 for the fire department.