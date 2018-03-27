Gatineau Police on scene of major fire

Firefighters in Gatineau are battling a major blaze.

Crews responded around 4:45 p.m. and as of 5:15 p.m. the fire on Rue Notre Dame was not yet under control.

There are around 25 firefighters on the scene. Paramedics in Gatineau have confirmed two ambulances transported patients to hospital, a three-year old girl was given oxygen after being rescued from the fire and an adult patient was also taken to hospital, according to witnesses and firefighters.

Police have closed Rue Notre Dame between Boulevard Lorrain and Rue Joseph-Roy.

More to come ...