A number of east Gatineau residents have been evacuated from their homes after an abandoned warehouse nearby caught fire Saturday evening.

At around 6 p.m., the former Chantecler Windows and Doors warehouse on Rue Desrosiers caught fire, the city's fire department told Radio-Canada.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 7:40 p.m.

'Ominous' smoke cloud

Dale Kerr had just stepped outside of his house when he saw an "ominous" cloud moving quickly across the sky.

Kerr said he and his neighbour quickly decided to take a closer look.

"Within 15 minutes, the whole property had evolved into a pretty serious fire," he said.

"From what it looks like, the firefighters will be [here] overnight just to make sure that it doesn't spread."

As of 8:30 p.m. there had been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown.