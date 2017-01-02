Three people are homeless after a cooking fire damaged a two-floor home in Gatineau Monday morning.

The Gatineau fire department says when crews arrived at 89 Berri Street smoke was flowing from the windows.

Twenty firefighters worked on containing the fire, which was under control just after noon, according to a news release.

No one was injured but the incident caused about $40,000 in damages.

According to the department, 73 per cent of fires occur in residences and 20 per cent of those happen on stoves left unattended resulting in about one cooking fire per week.