Federal public servants who work in Gatineau or cross interprovincial bridges to get to their offices in Ottawa have been told to return to work Wednesday after staying home for two days due to flooding.

Federal buildings in Gatineau will reopen Wednesday after being closed Monday and Tuesday as floodwaters peaked along the Ottawa River.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) also announced on Tuesday that federal employees who cross the Ottawa River to get to work can return to their offices Wednesday.

Water levels at the Hull Marina in Gatineau peaked Monday at 45.18 metres, about three metres above the seasonal norm. Now the Ottawa River Regulating Committee says levels are dropping about 15 centimetres a day.

The Draveurs bridge had closed but reopened one westbound lane Tuesday, though traffic remains slow. The TBS told workers to check road conditions and public transit before heading to work Wednesday.