Unions representing Gatineau health-care workers say the regional health authority's plan to free up clogged emergency rooms across the Outaouais has been tried before — and it's not a permanent solution.

The region's Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) said Thursday it would shift 178 chronic and elderly patients to long-term care centres to ease congestion at its seven hospitals.

"It can help in the short term, but we need more in the long term," said Steve Paul, vice-president of the Union of Nursing and Cardiorespiratory Professionals at the CISSS.

"When people are received at the hospital, they need a place that's not in the corridor," he said.​

Gail Ryan, the regional authority's director of nursing, said the temporary measure would prevent emergency room stretchers being used by patients waiting for beds.

ERs beyond full capacity

At a news conference, authority president and CEO Jean Hébert said suitable, long-term accommodations had been found for 45 patients and they would be moved within the next two weeks.

On Thursday afternoon, an online emergency room tracker showed the Papineau Hospital was at 175 per cent capacity, while urgent care facilities at in la Petite-Nation was at 250 per cent.

Officials at Thursday's press conference urged residents to avoid the ER if possible, and instead take the problem to a family doctor, or call the province's health information line.

Christian Meilleur, vice-president of the union for health and social service workers, said the system needs more people and more money rather than shifting people between the emergency room and long-term care. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'Jour de la marmotte'

Christian Meilleur, the vice-president of an Outaouais union for health and social service workers, said Thursday's announcement was straight from a movie.

"Un peu Jour de la marmotte," he said, comparing it to Groundhog Day, the 1993 film where Bill Murray's character is forced to live the same Feb. 2 over and over again.

"Because this is not the first time we see that scenario," said Meilleur.

He called the shuffling of patients into long-term care to free up space in the ER a band-aid solution to a health-care system in need of more resources.