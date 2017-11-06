Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin entered the campaign party at Hull district bar Les Brasseurs du Temps to chants of "Maxime! Maxime!" but his victory is tinged with some disappointment about the future of his party Action Gatineau.

While he won his second mandate with a comfortable 45 per cent of the vote, 12 of the 18 Action Gatineau council candidates fell to defeat, leaving him with a minority at the table.

Again.

Gatineau vote breakdown

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin: 45%

Denis Tassé: 30%

Sylvie Goneau: 17%

Clement Bélanger: 5%

Rémi Bergeron: 2%

Voter Participation Rate: 38.71%

​

Action Gatineau still a minority

Gatineau did not have political parties at the municipal level until Pedneaud-Jobin won the 2013 election.

With an early poll giving him a big lead during the 2017 campaign, Pedneaud-Jobin spent much of his time canvassing alongside Action Gatineau candidates in a bid to convince voters that if they supported his vision for the city, they should support the candidates running with him so he could get things moving on council.

But after election night he will return to city hall with only six members of the city's 18 wards on his Action Gatienau team.

"I'm not as satisfied as I could have been," said the mayor-elect.

"I hope that the independents that were elected will agree with the fact that my program was chosen [by voters]. We'll depend a lot more on their willingness to work together than what I was hoping for."

Light rail challenge ahead

Pedneaud-Jobin has some big plans in his second term as mayor, including a new light rail public transit system that connects to Ottawa's project being built this year.

"For a big number of members of council, I don't know how they stand on that issue," said Pedneaud-Jobin, noting the window to apply for phase two of the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund is limited.

Volunteers cheer on Gatineau Mayor-elect Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin election night at Les Brasseurs du Temps. (Amanda Pfeffer)

"There's a deadline," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "We must act fast, and that's going to be a challenge."

Retired councillor and political analyst Louise Poirier said the mayor-elect's failure to win a majority means he'll have to work harder at building relationships with independent councillors.

"It's going to be tough for Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin to go all the way with his electoral program," Poirier said. "He will face a few very strong independent councillors who may put up some roadblocks."

Independents reject need for municipal party

One of those voices could be re-elected independent councillor Marc Carrière, who said Sunday night that the failure to elect more members of Action Gatineau is a clear rejection of Pedneaud-Jobin's project to introduce the party system to municipal politics.

"They need to think very hard about the outcome," Carrière said in a French interview at Gatineau city hall.

"People, when considering municipal campaigns, are still voting for the individual," Carrière explained. He said he was re-elected through hard work and by going door to door, with little money and few signs, while the Action Gatineau candidates were flush.

"We see again that the public doesn't think they're going to gain anything because a candidate belongs to a political party."

Gatineau Mayor-elect Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said he would have liked to see a majority of his party candidates win seats at the council table with him. (Amanda Pfeffer)

City of Ottawa relationship can resume

Pedneaud-Jobin said he is looking forward to picking up where he left off working with the mayor of Ottawa.

"I've got a good relationship with Mr. [Jim] Watson," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "It's a man I'd like to keep working with for a long time," he added.

"We'll keep working together on tourism, the economy and public transit. I think It's good for all of us when we work together."