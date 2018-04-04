More Gatineau parks could open up for dogs in June

Several Gatineau city councillors have signalled their support for a major loosening of the city's rules around letting dogs in parks, which could come into effect in June.

At a meeting Tuesday, several Gatineau city councillors welcomed a proposal to lift the ban on dogs at some 250 of the city's 353 parks and trails. Canines are currently unwelcome at all but 18 of Gatineau's parks, even on leashes.

Dogs the city deems dangerous would still be banned.

The proposed changes include:

Allowing leashed dogs on trails in 71 per cent of Gatineau's parks.

In certain parks, restricting the number of dogs under the control of one owner to two.

Restricting the number of animals under the control of one owner to four, even in dog parks.

Imposing a maximum leash length of two metres.

"The way I see it, domesticated animals play a stronger role in people's lives now than they have before," said Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, explaining the reasoning behind the more liberal pooch policy.

The changes are expected to get council's final OK in May, and come into effect in June.

Concerns over dog waste

While many councillors supported the proposed changes, several expressed concern, especially over dog waste.

Orée-du-Parc Coun. Isabelle Miron complained there's a lack of garbage cans in parks where owners can dispose of dog waste, while Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond Coun. Louise Boudrias expressed concern about the city's ability to enforce the bylaw compelling dog owners to pick up after their pets in the first place.​

Boudrias said she fears the responsibility of enforcing the rules will fall to Gatineau police.

But Chief Mario Harel told councillors his officers have better things to do than police the picking up of animal feces.

"Of course, if you have a complaint about a dog that is potentially aggressive in a park, it's [then] a priority for the police department. The other offences, the bags of animal excrement, [is] really not a priority," Harel said.

It's estimated implementing the proposed changes will cost $100,000.

The city is also considering increasing the number of designated dog parks. The city currently has only one, in the Aylmer district.