Gatineau to consider lifting ban on dogs in most city parks

Gatineau to consider lifting ban on dogs in most city parks

Gatineau dog owners may soon be able to take their four-legged friends for walks in many more parks across the city.

Proposal would increase number of dog-friendly parks in Gatineau from 18 to 250

Dogs like Gino the Pomeranian could soon be allowed to go for walks in many more parks in Gatineau with their humans. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The city of Gatineau will be looking at lifting a ban that prohibits owners from walking their dogs on a leash in almost all of the city's 353 parks.

On Tuesday, city council will hear a presentation on the revised regulation.

It proposes increasing the number of dog-friendly parks in Gatineau from 18 to 250. 

There would still be some restrictions on dogs in parks in the city, with about 100 remaining dog-free as well as maintaining the ban on canines around children's play areas. 

The proposal suggests the city should create new categories for the level of dog-friendliness: parks where dogs are prohibited, parks where dogs on a leash are allowed on trails and parks where dogs are allowed off-leash. 

If city council adopts the revised regulations, the proposal also suggests a communication campaign should accompany the changes.

