Gatineau dog owners may soon be able to take their four-legged friends for walks in many more parks across the city.

The city of Gatineau will be looking at lifting a ban that prohibits owners from walking their dogs on a leash in almost all of the city's 353 parks.

On Tuesday, city council will hear a presentation on the revised regulation.

It proposes increasing the number of dog-friendly parks in Gatineau from 18 to 250.

There would still be some restrictions on dogs in parks in the city, with about 100 remaining dog-free as well as maintaining the ban on canines around children's play areas.

The proposal suggests the city should create new categories for the level of dog-friendliness: parks where dogs are prohibited, parks where dogs on a leash are allowed on trails and parks where dogs are allowed off-leash.

If city council adopts the revised regulations, the proposal also suggests a communication campaign should accompany the changes.