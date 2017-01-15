A 47-year-old woman was seriously injured when the car she was driving was hit by a truck on Lorrain Boulevard in Gatineau on Sunday, police said.

The woman had signaled to turn left when she was hit and slammed into a post in the ditch near Chemin Chambord around 4:30 p.m., police said.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free the woman from the car.

Louise Simpson, who lives near the intersection, said she often sees vehicles speed on that stretch of road and make risky passes around vehicles waiting to turn left.

"It's a very dangerous corner. People go too fast. There's more and more traffic all the time," she said. "They really need to do something on that corner."

In June 2016, a teen cyclist was hit at the intersection of Lorrain Boulevard and Chemin Blanchette, just a few metres from Sunday's crash. She died of her injuries.