A woman has been reunited with her baby after someone stole her car — with the child inside — from the parking lot of a Gatineau convenience store on Thursday night, police say.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., police were called to the store at the corner of Rue Saint-Rosaire and Chemin de la Savane in the city's Pointe-Gatineau district.

The woman told police she had stepped out of her vehicle when a man shoved her, got in, and drove away, police said.

The car headed down Boulevard de la Cité before disappearing from the woman's view. The woman then called police, who were about to issue an Amber Alert when the car was found abandoned on nearby Rue Pointe-Gatineau.

The child was inside, unharmed.

Suspect likely didn't notice child: police

According to Gatineau police, the suspect is a man approximately 25 years old and of average height, who was wearing a blue and grey coat.

While the suspect likely didn't realize there was a baby inside the car, police said, he could still face kidnapping charges.

The investigation continues.