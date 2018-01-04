The City of Gatineau is floating the idea of adopting Montreal's ban on plastic bags in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

On New Year's Day, the City of Montreal became the first major Canadian city to ban retailers from using single-use plastic bags. Retailers have until June 5 to rid their stores of their current stock of plastic bags under the new law.

Officials in Gatineau are still ironing out details about how it could replicate the new rule, including which kind of bags would be banned and when.

There seems to be political will to follow Montreal's lead, with Action Gatineau including it in its electoral platform.

"It's a polluter on which we can act quickly and easily enough, it seems to me, all this in the context of becoming a greener city. We are fighting against climate change and protecting the environment," Gatineau city councillor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette told Radio-Canada Wednesday.

Gatineau city councillor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette wants officials to look into the idea of following Montreal's lead in banning single-use plastic bags. (Radio-Canada)

The councillor said the project is in its infancy and no action has yet been taken.

Montreal's law does allow for the very thin, clear plastic bags to be used to carry produce and deli meats to the cash register for health reasons. But Marquis-Bissonnette couldn't say if Gatineau would adopt such a measure.

"At this point, I can't say what the decision will be. We must [mandate] our officials to investigate and then consult," she said.

At the moment, Gatineau residents can recycle their plastic bags, but that isn't the case across the river. The City of Ottawa asks residents to reuse them or return them to retailers who participate in the Take it Back program.

Participating retailers include some Giant Tiger, Loblaws, Metro and Walmart locations.