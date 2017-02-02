The City of Gatineau has temporarily closed its Centre Sportif on Boulevard de la Gappe.

City workers doing maintenance work on the chlorine feed system Thursday morning found that part of a pipe, made of chrysolite asbestos, was in questionable condition.

The city said it's closing the centre as a precaution while experts take samples and conduct tests. The centre is expected to be closed for a minimum of 24 hours.

The 18,500 square metre facility contains an Olympic size pool, gymnasiums, courts and a fitness centre.

Anyone enrolled in lessons or who was planning to use the centre should contact 3-1-1 or visit the city's website.