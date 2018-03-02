A fire that started in a car parked in a driveway in east Gatineau quickly spread to a house Thursday night, forcing an evacuation.

By the time firefighters had arrived at the home on rue de Richmond, near where boulevard Labrosse meets Highway 50, flames had engulfed the vehicle and spread to the wall and roof of the house.

Three people were forced from the home and will now have to find a new place to live, said Gatineau firefighters.

The fire started just before 9:20 p.m. according to their news release.

A total of 25 firefighters and nine trucks were required to control the blaze. Crews managed to have the fire under control just after 10:30 p.m.

The damage to the car and home is estimated to be $120,000.

Two neighbouring homes also suffered minor damage. No one was injured.