Towers loom over Gatineau museum quarter heritage debate

As Gatineau councillors consider a heritage designation for the neighbourhood around the Museum of Canadian History Tuesday, there will be two towers looming over the debate.

Councillors will hear a report on putting a designation in place and could choose to debate actually moving ahead with one.

Development company Brigil is planning its Place des peuples project in the area, a proposal to build two large towers, one at 35 storeys and the other at 55 storeys.

Yves Ducharme with Brigil said they are willing to work with the city and residents to build something that will respect the character of the area, but they are warning against this designation.

"If we lock up the possibility of building such a building it will be a terrible mistake," he said.

"That would be a terrible mistake that will be with us for many generations."

Yves Ducharme, part of the company developing the Place des Peuples project. (CBC)

The proposed designation would encompass an area bounded by rue Victoria to the south, boulevard Maisonneuve to the west, boulevard des Allumettières to the north and rue Victoria to the south.

Neighbourhood resident Lisa Constantine, who is part of the group pushing for the designation, said they want to protect their community.

"The heritage designation will allow us to continue to live in this neighbourhood with a certain quality of life," she said.

Resident Lisa Constantine said they want the heritage designation to protect their homes and quality of life. (CBC)

She said they're not opposed to all local development and pointed out there have been projects that reflect the character of the area.

She said if council doesn't go ahead with the designation they hope to find other ways to protect the community.

"We will continue to lobby for a certain amount of protection for our neighbourhood to preserve the built heritage," she said.