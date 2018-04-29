Gatineau boil-water advisory partially lifted
A major boil-water advisory that was issued Friday for a wide swath of Gatineau, Que., has been partially lifted, the city says.
The advisory was put in place on April 27 after a water main burst on Saint-Louis Street, affecting residents of some 12,000 homes on the city's east side.
By Sunday, the advisory had been reduced in scope to only cover the area:
- East of Montée Paiment.
- West of Main Street.
- South of La Vérendrye Boulevard West.
- North of Maloney Boulevard West.
The original advisory stretched as far east as Cheval-Blanc Avenue and as far south as the Ottawa River.
People whose homes remain under the boil-water advisory are still urged to boil their water for one minute before consuming it, the city said Sunday.