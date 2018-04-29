Skip to Main Content
Gatineau boil-water advisory partially lifted

Notifications

Gatineau boil-water advisory partially lifted

A major boil-water advisory issued Friday for a wide swath of Gatineau, Que., after a water main burst has been partially lifted, the city says.

Original advisory affected some 12,000 homes on the city's east side

CBC News ·
The City of Gatineau has partially lifted a boil-water advisory that initially affected some 12,000 homes on the city's east side. (CBC)

A major boil-water advisory that was issued Friday for a wide swath of Gatineau, Que., has been partially lifted, the city says.

The advisory was put in place on April 27 after a water main burst on Saint-Louis Street, affecting residents of some 12,000 homes on the city's east side.

By Sunday, the advisory had been reduced in scope to only cover the area:

  • East of Montée Paiment.
  • West of Main Street.
  • South of La Vérendrye Boulevard West.
  • North of Maloney Boulevard West.

The original advisory stretched as far east as Cheval-Blanc Avenue and as far south as the Ottawa River.

People whose homes remain under the boil-water advisory are still urged to boil their water for one minute before consuming it, the city said Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us