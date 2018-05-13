Gatineau cyclists call for temporary bike lane around flooded paths

Cyclists are asking the City of Gatineau to add a temporary bike lane on Fournier Boulevard because bike paths along the arterial road are flooded or impassable.

The springtime melt has caused nearby waterways to swell onto the paths, forcing cyclists to either push through the water or travel along the heavily-used thoroughfare, which has no designated lane.

Certain points along the paths are also completely barricaded, preventing cyclists from getting through.

The lack of an alternative route to ensure the safety of cyclists worries Daniel Varin, president of Action Vélo Outaouais.

"The city is very aware of this, and we are a little disappointed that there is no [remedy] when it happens. They simply expect cyclists to find other solutions on their own," he said in a French-language interview.

At the very least, Varin said, the city could install signs warning drivers that more cyclists may be forced to use Fournier Boulevard.

'Elements we do not control'

The issue would be better handled at the provincial level, said Gatineau city councillor Daniel Champagne, who also serves as the vice-chair of the city's transportation commission.

"The challenge we are facing is the redevelopment of the bridge on Fournier. Unfortunately, there are elements that we do not control," Champagne told Radio-Canada in French.

"The responsibility for ensuring a bypass lies with Quebec's Ministry of Transport."

The city does have plans to create an elevated bike lane — similar to a sidewalk — along Fournier Boulevard, but there is no set date for construction to begin.