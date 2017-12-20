Police continue to investigate today after a man was stabbed in the back during a fight at a Gatineau bar last night.

Gatineau police said two men were arguing at Le Forum bar on Jacques-Cartier Street around 9:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was stabbed multiple times by a man in his 60s, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident, police said.

He has not been arrested, but police said they have identified a person of interest in the case.