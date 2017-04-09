Three people have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out Sunday evening at a Gatineau apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the home at 480 Boulevard des Hautes-Plaines shortly before 6:30 p.m., Gatineau's fire department said.

The blaze began on a balcony before spreading to one of the three-storey building's units, officials said.

The three people had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $40,000, fire officials said.