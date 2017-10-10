Gatineau police have taken over the investigation of a fire and explosion in an apartment building in Hull Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 10-storey building on rue de la Soeur-Jeanne-Marie-Chavoin, near the Mont-Bleu high school, around 8:15 p.m.

The Gatineau fire department said in a news release there was an explosion and fire in a unit on the ground floor.

The fire was quickly put out and while that unit was badly damaged, other units were not. The cost of the damage was estimated at $85,600.

Around 400 people left the building during the Thanksgiving night fire.

Nobody was injured, but one person will be displaced, said the news release.

Gatineau police said Tuesday morning they've launched a criminal investigation and have one person in custody.