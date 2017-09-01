An anti-radicalization office is expected to open in the City of Gatineau in 2018.

Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said talk about the need for such an office in the Outaouais region began after six people were shot to death inside a Quebec City mosque in January.

The suspect was a white man in his 20s.

"We're not reacting to a threat [in Gatineau]," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "We're trying to make sure that threats will not come to Gatineau.

"Things are going well. We haven't seen tensions as we've seen elsewhere. But nothing guarantees us that in five years, in 10 years, it's going to be the same," he added. "It's an expertise that we don't have, they do have it, and I think it's an advantage for us to right away, when things are well, prepare for tough times and to try to make sure that tough times never come."

The anti-radicalization office — which will be run by the Montreal-based Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence — is expected to open sometime next year if its budget is approved by Gatineau's city council in December.

The centre was established two years ago and receives funding from the province and the City of Montreal.