Do you remember when gas prices sat below 50 cents per litre in the early 1980s?

We dug into the archives to find a CBC News story from 1982 when the federal government cut taxes on gasoline due to an unexpected drop in oil.

You might also remember less than one year ago, in February 2016, when gas prices dropped below 70 cents per litre due to large drop in oil prices.

We are not close to an all-time high in gas prices but experts say Ontario's cap-and-trade system means the idea of $1.00 per litre is in the past.

If you're feeling nostalgic, here is a history of gas prices in Ottawa throughout the past three decades.