Police say a man who was missing since Aug. 15 was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

A canine unit found the remains of Gary Foster, 78, in a "dense wooded area" near Curran, Ont., about 65 kilometres east of Ottawa, OPP said in a release Tuesday night.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause of death.

Foster wandered away from his home in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet about two weeks ago and was last seen on a road near Curran.

An aerial search was called in shortly after.