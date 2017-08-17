A 78-year-old man last seen walking on a county road in July with no shoes on is still missing, OPP say.
At about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Gary Foster left his home in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet and walked along Concession Road 9, which runs between County Road 2 and the South Nation River.
A vehicle picked him up and dropped him off in the small community of Curran, which sits on County Road 2 south of Plantagenet, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.
That same day, at about 4:30 p.m., Foster was seen walking west on County Road 2, about two kilometres west of Curran.
He is described as a white man standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a red Massey Ferguson baseball cap, a tank top, red shorts with an orange pinstripe on both sides, black socks and no shoes.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).