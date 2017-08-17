A 78-year-old man last seen walking on a county road in July with no shoes on is still missing, OPP say.

Gary Foster, 78, was last seen walking west on County Road 2, about two kilometres west of the small community of Curran, Ont., on Tuesday, July 5, 2017. (OPP handout)

At about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Gary Foster left his home in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet and walked along Concession Road 9, which runs between County Road 2 and the South Nation River.

A vehicle picked him up and dropped him off in the small community of Curran, which sits on County Road 2 south of Plantagenet, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

That same day, at about 4:30 p.m., Foster was seen walking west on County Road 2, about two kilometres west of Curran.

He is described as a white man standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a red Massey Ferguson baseball cap, a tank top, red shorts with an orange pinstripe on both sides, black socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).