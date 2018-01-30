Ottawa police now say a 19-year-old man arrested Monday after threatening emails forced the closure of an Orléans high school was the victim of swatting.

École secondaire catholique Garneau was closed before classes started Monday after several staff members got emails from someone threatening to bring a weapon to the school.

The police SWAT team raided the suspect's home before 7 a.m. and arrested him, but when they searched his computer police determined he'd been the victim of swatting, when someone issues a false threat to stir up police response and frame an innocent target.

Update on the Garneau High School threat from January 29th: After investigation, a male, 19, has been released unconditionally. He is a victim of Swatting. The investigation continues on locating suspect. #ottnews — @OttawaPolice

It's not known whether the 19-year-old is a current or former student of the school. He has been released and the investigation continues to find whoever actually sent the email.

The school reopened Tuesday.