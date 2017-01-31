Two men were found unconscious in a vehicle outside this apartment building on Gamelin Street in Gatineau's Hull neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. One of them died and the other was in serious condition in hospital Tuesday. (Google Street View)

One man is dead, another is in serious condition and two other people are out of danger after being found intoxicated on Gamelin Street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday.

Gatineau police were called to an apartment building at 135 Gamelin St., between Richelieu and Fortier streets, just after 2 p.m. ET Monday.

Two men were found unconscious in a vehicle outside.

One of them, a 33-year-old man, later died, police said. The other, a 48-year-old man, remained in hospital in serious condition Tuesday.

The other two people were exiting the building when police and paramedics arrived. They were assessed by paramedics and are no longer in danger, police said.

Gatineau police say the four individuals were intoxicated and that tests are underway to determine what substance they were intoxicated with. Foul play is not suspected.