It's been more than two months since the small Caribbean island nation of Dominica was ravaged by Hurricane Maria, and the country is still cleaning up from the devastating storm.

"The whole island, the whole place was wiped out.… After the hurricane, all the leaves were gone and the trees that survived were all bare," said Steve Xavier, president of the Dominica Association of Ottawa, in an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

To help in those efforts, the Dominica Association, Rotary Club of Ottawa South and Rotary Club of Orléans are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Xavier was born in Dominica and still has family there. He said he had a difficult time getting in touch with them after the hurricane hit and that most of the country's telecommunication system is still down.

"It's been very bad, but they're doing well. They were not hurt, luckily," Xavier said.

"They tried to explain to me the problem they endured during that night. Imagine there were these howling winds and they were not expecting something that disastrous. The windows were not boarded or anything like that. The water was rushing in at full force."

Rebuilding efforts stalled

Rebuilding efforts in the country are at a standstill and people in Dominica can't get any materials to rebuild, so they're left waiting, Xavier said.

What they need to do is to build climate-resilient infrastructure — such as special windows and roofs — especially with the prospect of stronger and more frequent hurricanes in the Caribbean, but this costs money.

That's where Saturday's fundraiser comes in.

The day will feature a silent auction, music and Dominican food, including a special spicy soup, with all proceeds going to disaster relief efforts. There will also be Zumba, boxing and dance classes to try out.

"We want everyone to be happy," Xavier said.

The event takes place Saturday at the Cultural Arts Studio in Nepean from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.