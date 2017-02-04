If you think frigid temperatures are worth celebrating, or just want to break a world record, we've got you covered with some free activities in Ottawa this weekend.

Free pancakes and hot chocolate

Fuel up for a skate on one of the city's several free ice surfaces, including the Sens Rink of Dreams, the recently-reopened Rideau Canal Skateway or head over to Rideau Hall's outdoor rink, which is open on weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall.

When: Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until they run out of free stuff.

Calling all angels

Once you've had all those free pancakes, maybe you'll want to lie down? If you play it right, you might be able to get into the record books at the same time.

The Canadian Ski Patrol is leading a second attempt to break the Guinness World Record for making the most snow angels at the same time in multiple locations. The current record is 15,851.

The attempt will take place at multiple locations across Canada as part of Canadian Ski Patrol Day.

When: Feb. 4, 1 p.m.

Where: Parliament Hill, Mont Cascades, Mont Ste-Marie.

Fête Frissons

If you'd rather avoid Ottawa's busy downtown, you can embrace winter in Orléans. The Fête Frissons festival includes free musical performances, face-painting, art workshops and traditional French-Canadian music.

There's also a chance to try your hand at the winter trades of harvesting, sawing and hauling ice.

Though be warned, the pancake breakfast here costs $5.

When: Feb. 4, 8:30 a.m. until noon.

​Where: Shenkman Arts Centre, 245 Centrum Blvd.

