If you unwrapped a new scarf or toque for Christmas, today is a good day to wear it.

A frostbite advisory issued by Ottawa Public Health on Tuesday remains in effect today as the high is expected to reach –17 C.

The wind chill will make it feel like –33, though it will be mainly sunny for most of the day, according to Environment Canada.

The winds will come from the northwest at 20 km/h and will continue into the evening.

The low for tonight will be –29 C, with a wind chill of –37.

The deep freeze continues on Thursday with a forecasted high of –18 C and a wind chill of –38.

FROSTBITE ADVISORY in effect until further notice. Tips to stay warm: https://t.co/4hgVeVoPhI #OttNews #FrostbiteAdvisory #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/FU4N7fCGig — @ottawahealth

Preventing frostbite

According to Ottawa Public Health, the key to staying warm is dressing in layers. At least three layers are recommended when you're heading outside.

The first layer, closest to the skin, should be clothing that wicks away moisture.

The second layer should be insulating, such as a sweater or sweatshirt.

Layer three should be an outer layer that protects against wind and moisture.

Cover as much exposed skin as possible to prevent frostbite and do not forget mittens, gloves, hats and scarves to protect against heat loss. Boots should also be warm and, preferably, waterproof.

Temperatures are expected to drop even more throughout the week, with highs in the minus 20s and wind chills in the minus 30s.