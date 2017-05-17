The Township of Frontenac Islands is making sandbags available to residents after declaring a state of emergency Tuesday due to rising floodwaters.

Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are at a "historic high" and could rise higher, residents were told in a bulletin on the township's website. The Frontenac Islands are approximately 215 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The Township of Frontenac Islands has activated its Emergency Response Plan https://t.co/ubiIl2csHn — Frontenac County (@FrontenacCounty) May 16, 2017

Residents who are concerned about securing their properties can fill sandbags at Wolfe Island and Howe Island and are being asked to bring their own shovels.

"We strongly encourage you to test your drinking water. Test bottles can be picked up at either township office and returned to the office for pickup by the health unit," the bulletin said.

Ferry operations are running but are being monitored in case they need to be shut down.

More information about the township's public health flooding advisory can be found at frontenacislands.ca.