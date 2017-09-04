A new Ottawa school is starting the new school year promising less time behind desks, more time learning outdoors and no homework.

The curriculum at Nouvelle école élémentaire catholique au cœur d'Ottawa takes elements from what's known as the "Finnish model" of education, which puts an emphasis on physical activity. Ninety-five students from kindergarten to Grade 6 are enrolled in its first year of operation.

"Well-being and a balanced lifestyle [are] really at the heart of this schedule," said Danielle Chatelain, superintendent with Ottawa's French Catholic school board.

"More hours out of seats, but certainly not less hours learning. So we have the children really learning outside — learning in parks, learning in the community."

Danielle Chatelain is a superintendent with Ottawa's French Catholic school board. (CBC)

The school is currently located at 88 Main St., but the board plans to move it to Centretown where it will expand enrolment to 250 students.

Chatelain says the goal is to create a "green" school where students have opportunities to take part in more activities, from sports to music and other arts.

"We want the kids to develop some great behaviours and habits and really build projects around sustainability, and just really looking out for the environment," she said.

"In between each learning period, we want them getting into yoga, meditation, physical activity — just having a really well-balanced school day."

No homework

On top of that, teachers won't assign students homework, but that won't prevent students from reading or taking part in other learning activities or projects at home, according to Chatelain.

"We think that it gives the children more opportunity to enjoy themselves, to relax, to not be so stressed," she said.

Following the Finnish model means the new school will offer more learning outside of the typical classroom setting. (CBC)

While the curriculum is inspired by the Finnish model, it doesn't copy the system exactly. The school must follow Ontario's Ministry of Education guidelines including standardized testing.

"We need to also follow the ministry's guidelines and follow the curriculum. But mainly there are some key elements. So we're looking into really building a school based in the community, so we want to meet the parents' needs and meet the children's needs," said Chatelain.

Placing it downtown caters to an urban lifestyle, she added.

"This whole project started from parents approaching us and wanting to have a school based in the community," she said. "So a school where they can ride their bike, walk to school. A school really where children learn and live close to home."