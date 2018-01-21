Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for a wide swath of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

According to the weather agency, a Colorado low is expected to bring snow to the region Monday afternoon — and that precipitation will quickly become mixed with ice pellets.

Several centimetres of snow and ice pellets are likely before the freezing rain arrives, Environment Canada said.

Ottawa Valley will be hard hit

Communities where the warnings are in place include Ottawa-Gatineau, Kingston, Cornwall, Pembroke and Maniwaki.

People should prepare for treacherous roads and highways, as well as power outages and falling tree branches, Environment Canada said.

Most places will likely transition to regular rain Monday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark, the agency said.

However, eastern regions of the Ottawa Valley could see freezing rain persist until Tuesday morning.