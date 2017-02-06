Freezing rain is expected to hit Ottawa Tuesday evening and last for several hours, potentially making roads and walkways icy and slippery, Environment Canada is warning.

The national weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for all of southern Ontario and south Quebec, as the storm tracks across the province Tuesday.

Here is an animation of how the models show our storm Tue/Wed panning out. Messy... pic.twitter.com/1Rx3iaMj2x — @BlacksWeather

A few centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected to start in the afternoon, but by 6 p.m., the freezing rain is expected to begin in Ottawa, according to CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black. Regions to the southwest of Ottawa, such as Kingston, could see the freezing rain begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Environment Canada said in its warning "hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected."

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the national weather agency warns. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

The temperature is expected to rise from a high of -8 C on Tuesday to a high of 2 C on Wednesday.