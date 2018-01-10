Freezing rain to close Rideau Canal Skateway tonight

The Rideau Canal is expected to close temporarily at 10 p.m. Wednesday due to freezing rain and warm temperatures in the forecast.

The closure will affect 7 kilometres of the skateway, from Rideau Street to Dows Lake.

Environment Canada has said periods of freezing rain are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning,

Such weather conditions have a "negative impact on the ice," according to a National Capital Commission news release.

The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as with an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.