Ottawa, Gatineau and Kingston may experience freezing rain and snow this week as a low pressure system tracks northeast from the American South Plains States Tuesday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather statement released Sunday covers all of southern Ontario and the national capital region.

Environment Canada said the latest indications suggest Ottawa will experience several hours of freezing rain on Tuesday, which could lead to a dangerous commute.

The weather agency said it will continue to track the storm to determine what kind of precipitation will fall — along with when and where it will be most severe.

It warns travel conditions in southern Ontario will be "hazardous."