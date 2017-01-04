Your perspective of this week's wintry mix in the capital region really depends on where you are — inside or outside.
For those heading to work on Wednesday and for some with trees on their property ...
Things turned a little sour.
However, there were some nice images of Ottawa coated with what looked like a thick layer of vanilla icing.
It started early.
My backyard this morning. pic.twitter.com/xd03DJJgGG—
@DougHempstead
Walking to work. #ottawa pic.twitter.com/tNZux6npaN—
@cbcjlong
Then more snow fell.
@CBCOttawa Even our is flag is saddened by all the messy weather but the wintery picture is stunning. pic.twitter.com/b9dBav0bFm—
@PJ_Girl5
Sad tree after freezing rain and wet snow in Kanata North (Ottawa). #onstorm pic.twitter.com/RB9tOeprih—
@RolfCampbell
Ottawa this morning #ottnews #ottawa #cbcweather #CBC #Weather #snow @CBCNews @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/n3CdupKDDM—
@TaymazValley
Making snow angels, you? ❄️😇 #Ottawa #OttawaDogs #OttawaPets #Yow #613 pic.twitter.com/leUNmZrwu8—
@KaliSocialMutt
@BlacksWeather @LorettosWeather @CBCOttawa a beautiful winter wonderland in Orleans today #ottweather #ottcity pic.twitter.com/3OMQoUXwXu—
@jm_duval
Really though, i love #snow. #ottawa #outaouais #snowstorm #ontario #canada #canada150 https://t.co/IfGfaDtNwY pic.twitter.com/mVbTz2bVGj—
@CoagulaCascadia