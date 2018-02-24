Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the surrounding regions.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early Sunday morning and continue until Sunday afternoon, the agency said.

The warning is in effect for most of eastern Ontario, including Brockville, Kingston, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

Residents are being asked to take extra precautions as the rain may cause roads and walkways to become slippery.