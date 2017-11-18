Prepare for icy roads and treacherous sidewalks tonight, as Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa-Gatineau.

The agency says several millimetres of ice could accumulate Saturday evening and after midnight, with the freezing rain slowly changing to snow overnight as colder temperatures move into the region.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Sunday, Environment Canada said, before the weather forecast begins to improve.

Snowfall warnings are also currently in place for a handful of communities in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including Pembroke, Ont., and Maniwaki, Que.

For Ottawa-Gatineau at least, sunshine is expected to return by Monday.